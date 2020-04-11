TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 10, 2020

_____

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

405 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

405 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the west

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

405 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the west

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

405 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

405 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

405 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the west 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

405 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the west 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

405 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the west

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

405 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

_____

