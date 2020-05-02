TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 1, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
407 AM CDT Sat May 2 2020
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
