TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, May 18, 2020
_____
792 FPUS54 KLCH 190910
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
410 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020
TXZ180-192130-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
410 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up
to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up
to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
$$
TXZ201-192130-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
410 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower
90s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
$$
TXZ215-192130-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
410 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 85 to 91.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up
to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
TXZ216-192130-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
410 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower
90s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
TXZ259-192130-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
410 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up
to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
TXZ260-192130-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
410 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up
to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
TXZ261-192130-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
410 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower
90s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
TXZ262-192130-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
410 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower
90s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
25
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather