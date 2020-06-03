TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 2, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
427 AM CDT Wed Jun 3 2020
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
427 AM CDT Wed Jun 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Light winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds up to
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Light winds becoming south up to 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
winds becoming east up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to
109.
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
427 AM CDT Wed Jun 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds up to 5 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
winds becoming south up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to
109.
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
427 AM CDT Wed Jun 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Partly sunny with
a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Heat index readings 105 to 107.
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
427 AM CDT Wed Jun 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds up
to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to
106.
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
427 AM CDT Wed Jun 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
winds becoming south up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Light winds becoming south up to 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to
109.
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
427 AM CDT Wed Jun 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
winds becoming south up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds up to
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Light winds becoming south up to 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
winds becoming east up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
427 AM CDT Wed Jun 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds up to 5 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
winds becoming south up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to
109.
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
427 AM CDT Wed Jun 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds up to 5 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Light winds
becoming south up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to
107.
