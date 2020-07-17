TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 16, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
314 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
314 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat
index readings 105 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat
index readings around 105 in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107.
TXZ201-172215-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
314 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest
heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to
107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 106.
TXZ215-172215-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
314 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat
index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
Heat index readings 105 to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Highest heat index readings
around 105 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Heat index readings 105 to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
afternoon.
TXZ216-172215-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
314 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest
heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to
106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Heat index readings around 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
TXZ259-172215-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
314 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat
index readings 105 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings
around 105 in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
TXZ260-172215-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
314 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat
index readings 105 to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to
106 in the afternoon.
TXZ261-172215-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
314 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Heat index readings around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
TXZ262-172215-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
314 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings around
105 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Heat index readings around 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
