TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 19, 2020

905 FPUS54 KLCH 192000

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

300 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

TXZ180-201045-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

300 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to 5 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings around

105 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ201-201045-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

300 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to 5 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings around

105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ215-201045-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

300 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ216-201045-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

300 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ259-201045-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

300 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings around

105 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings around

105 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ260-201045-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

300 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

TXZ261-201045-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

300 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ262-201045-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

300 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather