TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 19, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
300 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
300 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to 5 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest
heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings around
105 in the afternoon.
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
300 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up
to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to 5 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings around
105 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
300 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
300 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
300 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest
heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings around
105 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings around
105 in the afternoon.
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
300 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
300 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. East winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
300 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. East winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
