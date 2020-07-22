TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 22, 2020

_____

165 FPUS54 KLCH 222054

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

354 PM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

TXZ180-231100-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

354 PM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index readings around

105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

$$

TXZ201-231100-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

354 PM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index readings

around 105 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Heat index readings around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent. Highest heat index readings around

105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

$$

TXZ215-231100-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

354 PM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat

index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ216-231100-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

354 PM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ259-231100-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

354 PM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index readings

105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Highest heat index readings around

105 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to

106 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to

108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

$$

TXZ260-231100-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

354 PM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to

106 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ261-231100-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

354 PM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ262-231100-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

354 PM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

$$

66

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather