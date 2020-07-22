TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 22, 2020
_____
165 FPUS54 KLCH 222054
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
354 PM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020
TXZ180-231100-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
354 PM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index readings around
105 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
$$
TXZ201-231100-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
354 PM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index readings
around 105 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up
to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent. Heat index readings around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent. Highest heat index readings around
105 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation
60 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
$$
TXZ215-231100-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
354 PM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat
index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
afternoon.
$$
TXZ216-231100-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
354 PM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
afternoon.
$$
TXZ259-231100-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
354 PM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index readings
105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
70s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent. Highest heat index readings around
105 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to
106 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to
108 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
$$
TXZ260-231100-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
354 PM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to
106 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ261-231100-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
354 PM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up
to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Gusts up
to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
afternoon.
$$
TXZ262-231100-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
354 PM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
$$
66
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather