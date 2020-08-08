TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 7, 2020

_____

446 FPUS54 KLCH 080853

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

353 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

TXZ180-082215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

353 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107.

$$

TXZ201-082215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

353 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to

106 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings around

105 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ215-082215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

353 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings

around 105 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Highest heat index readings

around 105 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ216-082215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

353 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to

106 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ259-082215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

353 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat

index readings 105 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat

index readings 105 to 106.

$$

TXZ260-082215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

353 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ261-082215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

353 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to

106 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings around

105 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

TXZ262-082215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

353 AM CDT Sat Aug 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat

index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings around

105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

