TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 23, 2020

439 FPUS54 KLCH 240345

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

1045 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

TXZ180-241015-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

1045 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light

winds becoming northeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to

107 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Hurricane conditions possible. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index readings around

105 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings

105 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

TXZ201-241015-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

1045 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light

winds becoming northeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to

107 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Hurricane conditions possible. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to

106 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings

105 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

TXZ215-241015-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

1045 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Hurricane conditions possible. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings

105 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

TXZ216-241015-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

1045 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to

106 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Hurricane conditions possible. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index readings

105 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

TXZ259-241015-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

1045 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light

winds becoming northeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to

107 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Hurricane conditions possible. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings

105 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

TXZ260-241015-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

1045 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light

winds becoming northeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Hurricane conditions possible. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat index readings

105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

TXZ261-241015-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

1045 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light

winds becoming northeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to

106 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Hurricane conditions possible. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

TXZ262-241015-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

1045 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light

winds becoming northeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Hurricane conditions possible. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index readings

105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

