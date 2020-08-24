TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 23, 2020
439 FPUS54 KLCH 240345
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
1045 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
TXZ180-241015-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
1045 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light
winds becoming northeast up to 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to
107 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Hurricane conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index readings around
105 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings
105 to 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to
109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ201-241015-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
1045 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light
winds becoming northeast up to 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to
107 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Hurricane conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to
106 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings
105 to 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to
107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ215-241015-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
1045 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation
60 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Hurricane conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings
105 to 108.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to
107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
$$
TXZ216-241015-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
1045 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to
106 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Hurricane conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index readings
105 to 108.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
$$
TXZ259-241015-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
1045 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light
winds becoming northeast up to 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to
107 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Hurricane conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings
105 to 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to
109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ260-241015-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
1045 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light
winds becoming northeast up to 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation
60 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Hurricane conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat index readings
105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ261-241015-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
1045 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light
winds becoming northeast up to 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to
106 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Hurricane conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 108 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to
107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ262-241015-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
1045 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light
winds becoming northeast up to 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation
60 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Hurricane conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index readings
105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
$$
08
