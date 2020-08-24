TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 24, 2020

_____

600 FPUS54 KLCH 242120

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

420 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

TXZ180-250930-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

420 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to

107 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Hurricane conditions possible. Mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 5 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely

and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index readings around

105 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 107 to

112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

$$

TXZ201-250930-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

420 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Hurricane conditions possible. Mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest

5 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely

and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index readings around

105 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 106 to

111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

109.

$$

TXZ215-250930-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

420 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

...HURRICANE WATCH IN EFFECT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane

conditions also possible. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Hurricane conditions possible. Mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 40 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely

and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index readings

105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 106 to

111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

109.

$$

TXZ216-250930-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

420 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

...HURRICANE WATCH IN EFFECT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane

conditions also possible. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Hurricane conditions possible. Mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 40 mph with gusts to around

50 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 45 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely

and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ259-250930-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

420 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Hurricane conditions possible. Cloudy. Chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely

and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to north 5 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely

and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index readings

around 105 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 107 to

112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

$$

TXZ260-250930-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

420 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up

to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Hurricane conditions possible. Showers likely

and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to north 10 to

55 mph with gusts to around 70 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely

and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Highest heat index readings

around 105 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

108.

$$

TXZ261-250930-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

420 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up

to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Hurricane conditions possible. Mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 30 mph with gusts to around

40 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely

and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

106.

$$

TXZ262-250930-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

420 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up

to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Hurricane conditions possible. Cloudy. Chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely

and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 35 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

increasing to northwest 15 to 45 mph with gusts to around 60 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely

and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Heat index readings 105 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

$$

25

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather