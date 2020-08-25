TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 25, 2020
181 FPUS54 KLCH 252110
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
410 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
TXZ180-260930-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
410 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Hurricane conditions expected. Showers likely
and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 60 mph with gusts to around 85 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY... Hurricane conditions expected. Mostly cloudy.
Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
70 mph with gusts to around 95 mph becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat
index readings 106 to 111.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation
60 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat
index readings 105 to 106.
TXZ201-260930-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
410 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight
chance of showers in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane
conditions also possible. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index readings 105 to
109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Hurricane conditions expected. Showers likely
and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph increasing to north 15 to 70 mph with
gusts to around 95 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY... Hurricane conditions expected. Mostly cloudy.
Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to
70 mph with gusts to around 95 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
TXZ215-260930-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
410 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane
conditions also possible. Showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Hurricane conditions expected. Showers and
chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in
the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 45 mph with gusts to around
60 mph becoming north and increasing to 30 to 75 mph with gusts
to around 100 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions expected with hurricane
conditions possible. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 50 mph with gusts
to around 75 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the evening. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index readings 105 to
108.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
TXZ216-260930-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
410 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane
conditions also possible. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible
in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Hurricane conditions expected. Showers and
chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in
the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 40 mph with gusts to around
55 mph increasing to 35 to 75 mph with gusts to around 100 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY... Hurricane conditions expected. Mostly cloudy.
Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 70 mph with gusts to around 95 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings around
105 in the afternoon.
TXZ259-260930-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
410 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Hurricane conditions expected. Showers likely
and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 70 mph with gusts to around 95 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY... Hurricane conditions expected. Showers and chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 70 mph with gusts to
around 95 mph becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat
index readings 106 to 111.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Highest
heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
TXZ260-260930-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
410 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to
106 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Hurricane conditions expected. Showers likely
and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 70 mph with gusts to around 95 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY... Hurricane conditions expected. Showers and chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 70 mph with gusts to
around 95 mph becoming southwest 5 to 30 mph with gusts to around
45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest
heat index readings 105 to 108 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ261-260930-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
410 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane
conditions also possible. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible
in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to
106 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Hurricane conditions expected. Showers likely
and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 35 mph with
gusts to around 50 mph increasing to 30 to 75 mph with gusts to
around 100 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY... Hurricane conditions expected. Mostly cloudy.
Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 70 mph
with gusts to around 95 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Highest heat
index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
TXZ262-260930-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
410 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane
conditions also possible. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Hurricane conditions expected. Showers and
chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in
the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 35 mph with gusts to around
50 mph increasing to 35 to 75 mph with gusts to around 100 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY... Hurricane conditions expected. Mostly cloudy.
Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
70 mph with gusts to around 95 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to
108 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
