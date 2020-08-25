TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 25, 2020

181 FPUS54 KLCH 252110

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

410 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

TXZ180-260930-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

410 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Hurricane conditions expected. Showers likely

and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 60 mph with gusts to around 85 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY... Hurricane conditions expected. Mostly cloudy.

Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

70 mph with gusts to around 95 mph becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat

index readings 106 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat

index readings 105 to 106.

$$

TXZ201-260930-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

410 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight

chance of showers in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane

conditions also possible. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index readings 105 to

109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Hurricane conditions expected. Showers likely

and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph increasing to north 15 to 70 mph with

gusts to around 95 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY... Hurricane conditions expected. Mostly cloudy.

Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

70 mph with gusts to around 95 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

$$

TXZ215-260930-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

410 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane

conditions also possible. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Hurricane conditions expected. Showers and

chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 45 mph with gusts to around

60 mph becoming north and increasing to 30 to 75 mph with gusts

to around 100 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions expected with hurricane

conditions possible. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 50 mph with gusts

to around 75 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the evening. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index readings 105 to

108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

$$

TXZ216-260930-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

410 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane

conditions also possible. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Hurricane conditions expected. Showers and

chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 40 mph with gusts to around

55 mph increasing to 35 to 75 mph with gusts to around 100 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY... Hurricane conditions expected. Mostly cloudy.

Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 70 mph with gusts to around 95 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings around

105 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ259-260930-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

410 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Hurricane conditions expected. Showers likely

and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 70 mph with gusts to around 95 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY... Hurricane conditions expected. Showers and chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 70 mph with gusts to

around 95 mph becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat

index readings 106 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ260-260930-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

410 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to

106 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Hurricane conditions expected. Showers likely

and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 70 mph with gusts to around 95 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY... Hurricane conditions expected. Showers and chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 70 mph with gusts to

around 95 mph becoming southwest 5 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 108 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ261-260930-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

410 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane

conditions also possible. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to

106 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Hurricane conditions expected. Showers likely

and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph increasing to 30 to 75 mph with gusts to

around 100 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY... Hurricane conditions expected. Mostly cloudy.

Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 70 mph

with gusts to around 95 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Highest heat

index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ262-260930-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

410 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane

conditions also possible. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Hurricane conditions expected. Showers and

chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 35 mph with gusts to around

50 mph increasing to 35 to 75 mph with gusts to around 100 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY... Hurricane conditions expected. Mostly cloudy.

Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

70 mph with gusts to around 95 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to

108 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

