TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, September 25, 2020

_____

160 FPUS54 KLCH 260835

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

335 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

TXZ180-262215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

335 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ201-262215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

335 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ215-262215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

335 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ216-262215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

335 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ259-262215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

335 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ260-262215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

335 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ261-262215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

335 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ262-262215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

335 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

Rua

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather