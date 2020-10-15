TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 15, 2020
301 FPUS54 KLCH 151559
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
1059 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020
TXZ180-152215-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
1059 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs
around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
TXZ201-152215-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
1059 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph increasing to northeast
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
TXZ215-152215-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
1059 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the northeast with gusts to around 30 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
TXZ216-152215-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
1059 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to 5 mph increasing to
northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
TXZ259-152215-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
1059 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
TXZ260-152215-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
1059 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
TXZ261-152215-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
1059 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph increasing to northeast
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
TXZ262-152215-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
1059 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph increasing to northeast
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
24
