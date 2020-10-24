TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, October 23, 2020
_____
747 FPUS54 KLCH 240927
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
427 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
TXZ180-242345-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
427 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
80. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ201-242345-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
427 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds up
to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ215-242345-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
427 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. East winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ216-242345-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
427 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
in the mid 70s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
60. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
80. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ259-242345-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
427 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Light winds becoming east up to 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
80. South winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ260-242345-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
427 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
in the upper 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ261-242345-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
427 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
80. South winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ262-242345-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
427 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
in the lower 70s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
80. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
06
_____
