TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 24, 2020

_____

212 FPUS54 KLCH 250914

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

414 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

TXZ180-252215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

414 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ201-252215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

414 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ215-252215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

414 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ216-252215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

414 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ259-252215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

414 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ260-252215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

414 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ261-252215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

414 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ262-252215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

414 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

13

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather