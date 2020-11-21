TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 20, 2020

289 FPUS54 KLCH 211021

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

421 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

TXZ180-212230-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

421 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ201-212230-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

421 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around

80. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms and slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

TXZ215-212230-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

421 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms and slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

TXZ216-212230-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

421 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms and slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

TXZ259-212230-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

421 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms and slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

$$

TXZ260-212230-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

421 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around

70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms and slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

$$

TXZ261-212230-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

421 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. East winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms and slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

TXZ262-212230-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

421 AM CST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms and slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

