TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 22, 2020

TXZ180-232215-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
345 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST
THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up to 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ201-232215- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 345 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds up to 5 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up to 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ215-232215- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 345 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ216-232215- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 345 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up to 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ259-232215- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 345 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up to 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ260-232215- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 345 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ261-232215- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 345 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up to 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ262-232215- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 345 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$