TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

103 AM CST Thu Dec 24 2020

TXZ180-241030-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

103 AM CST Thu Dec 24 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

TXZ201-241030-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

103 AM CST Thu Dec 24 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

up to 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

TXZ215-241030-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

103 AM CST Thu Dec 24 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

TXZ216-241030-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

103 AM CST Thu Dec 24 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

TXZ259-241030-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

103 AM CST Thu Dec 24 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

TXZ260-241030-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

103 AM CST Thu Dec 24 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

TXZ261-241030-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

103 AM CST Thu Dec 24 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

TXZ262-241030-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

103 AM CST Thu Dec 24 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

