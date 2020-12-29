TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 28, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

336 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

TXZ180-292215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

336 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows around 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ201-292215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

336 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ215-292215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

336 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ216-292215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

336 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ259-292215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

336 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ260-292215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

336 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ261-292215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

336 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ262-292215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

336 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

