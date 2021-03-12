TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 11, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

323 AM CST Fri Mar 12 2021

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

323 AM CST Fri Mar 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 70.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

323 AM CST Fri Mar 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

323 AM CST Fri Mar 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 79. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 75 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 70.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

323 AM CST Fri Mar 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

323 AM CST Fri Mar 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 70.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

323 AM CST Fri Mar 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance

of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

323 AM CST Fri Mar 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

323 AM CST Fri Mar 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s.

