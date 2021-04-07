TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 6, 2021 _____ 899 FPUS54 KLCH 070802 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 302 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021 TXZ180-072215- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 302 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ201-072215- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 302 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ215-072215- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 302 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ216-072215- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 302 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ259-072215- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 302 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ260-072215- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 302 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ261-072215- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 302 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ262-072215- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 302 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ 50 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather