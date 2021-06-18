TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 17, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

448 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021

TXZ180-182215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

448 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to

106 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings around

105 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ201-182215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

448 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings around

105 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings around

105 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ215-182215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

448 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ216-182215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

448 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ259-182215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

448 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. North winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to

106 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ260-182215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

448 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds up to 5 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. North winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ261-182215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

448 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ262-182215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

448 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

55

