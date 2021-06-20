TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 19, 2021 _____ 184 FPUS54 KLCH 200910 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 410 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021 TXZ180-202130- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 410 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 106. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms and chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms and chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms and chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ201-202130- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 410 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 106. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms and chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms and chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms and chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ215-202130- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 410 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms and chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered thunderstorms and chance of showers. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms and chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ216-202130- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 410 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 106. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and numerous thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms and chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms and chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ259-202130- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 410 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 107. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms and chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms and chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms and chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms and chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ260-202130- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 410 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms and chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms and chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms and chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms and chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms and chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ261-202130- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 410 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Becoming partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 106. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and numerous thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms and chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms and chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms and chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ262-202130- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 410 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Becoming partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 106. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and numerous thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms and chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms and chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms and chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$