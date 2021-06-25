TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 24, 2021

097 FPUS54 KLCH 250811

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

311 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021

TXZ180-252315-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

311 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings

105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

$$

TXZ201-252315-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

311 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings

around 105 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

TXZ215-252315-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

311 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

$$

TXZ216-252315-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

311 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

TXZ259-252315-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

311 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

TXZ260-252315-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

311 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

TXZ261-252315-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

311 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

TXZ262-252315-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

311 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

05

