TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 23, 2021

961 FPUS54 KLCH 240918

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

418 AM CDT Tue Aug 24 2021

TXZ180-242245-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

418 AM CDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming

south up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to

108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to

107 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ201-242245-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

418 AM CDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Heat index readings

105 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

$$

TXZ215-242245-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

418 AM CDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Heat index readings

105 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

TXZ216-242245-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

418 AM CDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Heat index readings

105 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to

107 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

TXZ259-242245-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

418 AM CDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Heat index readings

105 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings around

105 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

$$

TXZ260-242245-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

418 AM CDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Heat index readings

105 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ261-242245-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

418 AM CDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Heat index readings

105 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up

to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to

107 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

$$

TXZ262-242245-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

418 AM CDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up

to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to

107 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

$$

13

