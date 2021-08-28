TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 27, 2021 _____ 798 FPUS54 KLCH 280925 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 425 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021 TXZ180-282130- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 425 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 107. .SUNDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 106. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ201-282130- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 425 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109. .SUNDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 108. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ215-282130- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 425 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107. .SUNDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to 107. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ216-282130- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 425 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107. .SUNDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to 107. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 106. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ TXZ259-282130- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 425 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ260-282130- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 425 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ261-282130- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 425 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ TXZ262-282130- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 425 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 106. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$