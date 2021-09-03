TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 2, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

353 AM CDT Fri Sep 3 2021

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

353 AM CDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

353 AM CDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Heat index

readings around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

353 AM CDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat

index readings 105 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings around

105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

353 AM CDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Heat index readings

105 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings around

105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

353 AM CDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

353 AM CDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

353 AM CDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming

south up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to

106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming south up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

353 AM CDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming

south up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings

105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming south up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

