TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 13, 2021

_____

899 FPUS54 KLCH 141003

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

503 AM CDT Tue Sep 14 2021

TXZ180-142230-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

503 AM CDT Tue Sep 14 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and

thunderstorms likely in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Cloudy. Showers

and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

$$

TXZ201-142230-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

503 AM CDT Tue Sep 14 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming 5 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy.

Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

North winds up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

$$

TXZ215-142230-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

503 AM CDT Tue Sep 14 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions. Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the south 10 to 40 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions expected. Mostly cloudy.

Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds up to 40 mph with gusts to around 50 mph shifting

to the west 5 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Northwest winds 5 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

$$

TXZ216-142230-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

503 AM CDT Tue Sep 14 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions expected. Mostly cloudy.

Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds up to 35 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming

southwest up to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

$$

TXZ259-142230-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

503 AM CDT Tue Sep 14 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and

thunderstorms likely in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Cloudy. Showers

and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

$$

TXZ260-142230-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

503 AM CDT Tue Sep 14 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and

thunderstorms likely in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Cloudy. Showers

and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

$$

TXZ261-142230-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

503 AM CDT Tue Sep 14 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy.

Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East

winds up to 30 mph becoming north up to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

$$

TXZ262-142230-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

503 AM CDT Tue Sep 14 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy.

Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 5 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph becoming

east after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

$$

13

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather