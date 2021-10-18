TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 17, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

452 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

452 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

452 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

452 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

452 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

452 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

452 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms and slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

452 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

452 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

