TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 23, 2021

_____

155 FPUS54 KLCH 240913

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

413 AM CDT Sun Oct 24 2021

TXZ180-242215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

413 AM CDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ201-242215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

413 AM CDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds up to 5 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around

80. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ215-242215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

413 AM CDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up

to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ216-242215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

413 AM CDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ259-242215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

413 AM CDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ260-242215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

413 AM CDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds

becoming southeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ261-242215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

413 AM CDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ262-242215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

413 AM CDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

11

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather