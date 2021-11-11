TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

352 AM CST Thu Nov 11 2021

TXZ180-112330-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

352 AM CST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ201-112330-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

352 AM CST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ215-112330-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

352 AM CST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ216-112330-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

352 AM CST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ259-112330-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

352 AM CST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ260-112330-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

352 AM CST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ261-112330-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

352 AM CST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds up

to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ262-112330-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

352 AM CST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

