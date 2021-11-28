TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 27, 2021

_____

937 FPUS54 KLCH 281028

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

428 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021

TXZ180-282315-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

428 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ201-282315-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

428 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ215-282315-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

428 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. South winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ216-282315-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

428 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ259-282315-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

428 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ260-282315-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

428 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ261-282315-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

428 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ262-282315-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

428 AM CST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

87

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather