TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

349 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

TXZ180-192215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

349 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

in the evening, then slight chance of showers, light freezing

rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Lowest wind chill

readings 18 to 28 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

TXZ201-192215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

349 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers, slight chance of light freezing

rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows around 30. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Lowest wind chill

readings 19 to 29 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

TXZ215-192215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

349 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers, light freezing rain and light

sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers, light

freezing rain and light sleet in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

TXZ216-192215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

349 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers, light freezing rain and light

sleet after midnight. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

TXZ259-192215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

349 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

in the evening, then slight chance of light freezing rain and

light sleet after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill

readings 19 to 29.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 17 to 27 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill

readings 19 to 29.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Lowest wind chill readings

16 to 26 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

TXZ260-192215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

349 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers, light freezing rain and

light sleet after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill

readings 19 to 29.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill readings 18 to 28.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill

readings 19 to 29.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Lowest wind chill

readings 17 to 27 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

TXZ261-192215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

349 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers, slight chance of light freezing

rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Lowest wind chill

readings 18 to 28 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

TXZ262-192215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

349 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers, slight chance of light freezing

rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Lowest wind chill

readings 19 to 29 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

