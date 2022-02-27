TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 26, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

422 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

.TODAY...Not as cool. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

.TODAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

80. Chance of showers 30 percent.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

.TODAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 81.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

.TODAY...Not as cool. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

.TODAY...Not as cool. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

.TODAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of showers 30 percent.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

