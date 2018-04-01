TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 1, 2018

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

230 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

230 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

230 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs around 70. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the west 10 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

230 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 15 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

230 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

230 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

230 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to

southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

230 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the mid 30s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

230 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

230 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

230 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to

southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

230 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

230 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

230 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

230 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

230 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

230 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the upper 30s.

East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming west 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

230 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

230 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 90.

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

230 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

230 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

230 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

230 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows around 40. East

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

230 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

230 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 90.

