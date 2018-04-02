TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 1, 2018

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

333 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

TXZ035-022145-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

333 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny through early afternoon then

clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ026-022145-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

333 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ021-022145-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

333 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs around 60. North winds

20 to 35 mph shifting to the northeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ022-022145-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

333 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ023-022145-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

333 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs around 60. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ024-022145-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

333 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ025-022145-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

333 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny through early afternoon then

clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ027-022145-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

333 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 15 to 30 mph shifting to the northeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ028-022145-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

333 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ029-022145-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

333 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ030-022145-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

333 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny through early afternoon then

clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ031-022145-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

333 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ032-022145-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

333 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ033-022145-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

333 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ034-022145-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

333 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ036-022145-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

333 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing

to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ037-022145-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

333 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ038-022145-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

333 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 30 mph shifting to the north 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 90.

TXZ039-022145-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

333 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ040-022145-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

333 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to southwest

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ041-022145-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

333 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to

southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 90.

TXZ042-022145-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

333 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south 10 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 25 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 90.

TXZ043-022145-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

333 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 90.

TXZ044-022145-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

333 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.

