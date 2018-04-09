TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 8, 2018

623 FPUS54 KLUB 090007 AAA

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area...UPDATED

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

707 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

TXZ035-090915-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

707 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ026-090915-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

707 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as warm. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ021-090915-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

707 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Patchy blowing dust. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ022-090915-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

707 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Patchy blowing dust. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ023-090915-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

707 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the

northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Patchy blowing dust. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ024-090915-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

707 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the

northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Patchy blowing dust. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ025-090915-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

707 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the

north up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ027-090915-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

707 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

15 to 20 mph becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Patchy blowing dust. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ028-090915-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

707 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph becoming north

around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Patchy blowing dust. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ029-090915-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

707 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph becoming

north around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Patchy blowing dust. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ030-090915-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

707 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph becoming north

around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Patchy blowing dust. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ031-090915-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

707 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the

north around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the east up to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ032-090915-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

707 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ033-090915-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

707 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph becoming north

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Patchy blowing dust. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ034-090915-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

707 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Patchy blowing dust. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ036-090915-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

707 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Not as warm. Patchy blowing dust. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ037-090915-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

707 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Not as warm. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ038-090915-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

707 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ039-090915-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

707 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North

winds 10 to 25 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Patchy blowing dust. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ040-090915-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

707 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ041-090915-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

707 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Not as warm. Patchy blowing dust. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ042-090915-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

707 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ043-090915-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

707 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ044-090915-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

707 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

