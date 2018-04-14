TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
Updated 11:34 pm, Friday, April 13, 2018
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 13, 2018
904 FPUS54 KLUB 140327
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
1027 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
TXZ035-140915-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
1027 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph late in the
evening.
.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, warmer. Lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ026-140915-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
1027 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ021-140915-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
1027 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and early morning. Lows around 30. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ022-140915-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
1027 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers in the late evening and early morning. Lows in the lower
30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ023-140915-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
1027 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
30 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ024-140915-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
1027 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ025-140915-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
1027 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ027-140915-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
1027 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then
clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and
early morning. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ028-140915-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
1027 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and early morning. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 20 to
35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ029-140915-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
1027 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ030-140915-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
1027 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 40 mph early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ031-140915-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
1027 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ032-140915-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
1027 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
15 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ033-140915-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
1027 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then
clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and
early morning. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
15 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ034-140915-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
1027 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then
clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and
early morning. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 35 mph late in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, warmer. Lows in the lower
50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ036-140915-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
1027 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, warmer. Lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ037-140915-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
1027 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ038-140915-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
1027 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ039-140915-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
1027 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the late evening and
early morning then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and early morning. Lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ040-140915-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
1027 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the late evening and early
morning then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late
evening and early morning. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
15 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ041-140915-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
1027 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the late evening and early
morning then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ042-140915-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
1027 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the late evening and
early morning then becoming clear. Lows around 40. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, warmer. Lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80.
TXZ043-140915-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
1027 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph late in the
evening.
.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80.
TXZ044-140915-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
1027 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
