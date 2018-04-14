TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 13, 2018

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

1027 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

TXZ035-140915-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

1027 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph late in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, warmer. Lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ026-140915-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

1027 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ021-140915-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

1027 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and early morning. Lows around 30. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ022-140915-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

1027 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the late evening and early morning. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ023-140915-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

1027 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

30 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ024-140915-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

1027 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ025-140915-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

1027 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ027-140915-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

1027 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then

clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and

early morning. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ028-140915-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

1027 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and early morning. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 20 to

35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ029-140915-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

1027 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ030-140915-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

1027 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ031-140915-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

1027 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ032-140915-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

1027 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

15 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ033-140915-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

1027 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then

clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and

early morning. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ034-140915-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

1027 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then

clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and

early morning. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph late in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, warmer. Lows in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ036-140915-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

1027 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, warmer. Lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ037-140915-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

1027 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ038-140915-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

1027 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ039-140915-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

1027 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the late evening and

early morning then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ040-140915-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

1027 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the late evening and early

morning then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late

evening and early morning. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ041-140915-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

1027 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the late evening and early

morning then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ042-140915-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

1027 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the late evening and

early morning then becoming clear. Lows around 40. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, warmer. Lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

TXZ043-140915-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

1027 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph late in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

TXZ044-140915-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

1027 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

