TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 14, 2018

_____

382 FPUS54 KLUB 150152 AAB

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area...UPDATED

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

852 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

TXZ035-150915-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

852 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ026-150915-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

852 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ021-150915-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

852 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, warmer. Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Windy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ022-150915-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

852 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, warmer. Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ023-150915-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

852 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, warmer. Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ024-150915-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

852 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ025-150915-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

852 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ027-150915-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

852 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds up

to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds up to 5 mph

increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ028-150915-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

852 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds up

to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows around 40. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ029-150915-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

852 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ030-150915-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

852 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy, warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ031-150915-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

852 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy, warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ032-150915-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

852 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ033-150915-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

852 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds up

to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows around 40. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ034-150915-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

852 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds up

to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ036-150915-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

852 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ037-150915-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

852 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ038-150915-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

852 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ039-150915-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

852 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ040-150915-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

852 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds up

to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ041-150915-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

852 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds up

to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ042-150915-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

852 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows around

50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ043-150915-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

852 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ044-150915-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

852 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Texas, Zone Forecast