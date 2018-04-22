TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 22, 2018

_____

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

238 PM CDT Sun Apr 22 2018

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

238 PM CDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

238 PM CDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

238 PM CDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

238 PM CDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

238 PM CDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

238 PM CDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

238 PM CDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

238 PM CDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

238 PM CDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

238 PM CDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

238 PM CDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

238 PM CDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A

40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

238 PM CDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A

40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

238 PM CDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

238 PM CDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

238 PM CDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

238 PM CDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

238 PM CDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

238 PM CDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

238 PM CDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

238 PM CDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

238 PM CDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

238 PM CDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

238 PM CDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

