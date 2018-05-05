TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
Updated 3:52 pm, Saturday, May 5, 2018
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 5, 2018
289 FPUS54 KLUB 051950
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
250 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
TXZ035-060945-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
250 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ026-060945-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
250 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ021-060945-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
250 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ022-060945-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
250 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ023-060945-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
250 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ024-060945-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
250 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ025-060945-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
250 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ027-060945-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
250 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ028-060945-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
250 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ029-060945-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
250 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ030-060945-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
250 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ031-060945-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
250 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ032-060945-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
250 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ033-060945-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
250 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ034-060945-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
250 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ036-060945-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
250 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ037-060945-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
250 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ038-060945-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
250 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ039-060945-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
250 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ040-060945-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
250 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ041-060945-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
250 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ042-060945-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
250 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ043-060945-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
250 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ044-060945-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
250 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
