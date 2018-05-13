TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 12, 2018

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

912 PM CDT Sat May 12 2018

TXZ035-130915-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

912 PM CDT Sat May 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms late in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds late in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ026-130915-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

912 PM CDT Sat May 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms late in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds late in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ021-130915-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

912 PM CDT Sat May 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

TXZ022-130915-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

912 PM CDT Sat May 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ023-130915-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

912 PM CDT Sat May 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ024-130915-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

912 PM CDT Sat May 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms late in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds late in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ025-130915-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

912 PM CDT Sat May 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms late in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds late in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ027-130915-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

912 PM CDT Sat May 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ028-130915-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

912 PM CDT Sat May 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ029-130915-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

912 PM CDT Sat May 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ030-130915-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

912 PM CDT Sat May 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms late in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds late in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ031-130915-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

912 PM CDT Sat May 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms late in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds late in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ032-130915-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

912 PM CDT Sat May 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms late in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds late in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ033-130915-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

912 PM CDT Sat May 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ034-130915-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

912 PM CDT Sat May 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ036-130915-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

912 PM CDT Sat May 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms late in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds late in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ037-130915-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

912 PM CDT Sat May 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms late in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds late in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ038-130915-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

912 PM CDT Sat May 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the late evening and early

morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms late in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds late in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ039-130915-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

912 PM CDT Sat May 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ040-130915-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

912 PM CDT Sat May 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ041-130915-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

912 PM CDT Sat May 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms late in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds late in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ042-130915-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

912 PM CDT Sat May 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms late in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds late in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ043-130915-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

912 PM CDT Sat May 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the late evening and early

morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms late in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds late in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ044-130915-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

912 PM CDT Sat May 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the late evening and early

morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms late in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds late in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

