Updated 12:52 am, Sunday, May 20, 2018
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 19, 2018
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
1147 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018
TXZ035-200915-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
1147 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ026-200915-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
1147 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ021-200915-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
1147 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to
25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ022-200915-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
1147 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ023-200915-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
1147 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ024-200915-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
1147 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ025-200915-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
1147 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ027-200915-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
1147 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph
shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around
60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ028-200915-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
1147 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph
shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ029-200915-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
1147 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ030-200915-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
1147 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ031-200915-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
1147 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ032-200915-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
1147 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ033-200915-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
1147 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ034-200915-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
1147 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ036-200915-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
1147 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ037-200915-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
1147 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 108 IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT
SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe late in the evening. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ038-200915-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
1147 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 108 IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT
SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe late in the evening. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ039-200915-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
1147 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ040-200915-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
1147 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 108 IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT
SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe late in the
evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 60. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ041-200915-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
1147 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 108 IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT
SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe late in the evening. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ042-200915-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
1147 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 108 IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT
SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe late in the evening. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then partly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ043-200915-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
1147 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 108 IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT
SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe late in the evening. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ044-200915-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
1147 PM CDT Sat May 19 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 108 IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT
SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe late in the evening. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
