TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 19, 2018

_____

086 FPUS54 KLUB 200611

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

111 AM CDT Sun May 20 2018

TXZ035-200915-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

111 AM CDT Sun May 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ026-200915-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

111 AM CDT Sun May 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ021-200915-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

111 AM CDT Sun May 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 20 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ022-200915-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

111 AM CDT Sun May 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ023-200915-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

111 AM CDT Sun May 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ024-200915-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

111 AM CDT Sun May 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ025-200915-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

111 AM CDT Sun May 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ027-200915-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

111 AM CDT Sun May 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ028-200915-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

111 AM CDT Sun May 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ029-200915-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

111 AM CDT Sun May 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ030-200915-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

111 AM CDT Sun May 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ031-200915-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

111 AM CDT Sun May 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ032-200915-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

111 AM CDT Sun May 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ033-200915-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

111 AM CDT Sun May 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ034-200915-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

111 AM CDT Sun May 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ036-200915-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

111 AM CDT Sun May 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ037-200915-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

111 AM CDT Sun May 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ038-200915-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

111 AM CDT Sun May 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ039-200915-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

111 AM CDT Sun May 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ040-200915-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

111 AM CDT Sun May 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ041-200915-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

111 AM CDT Sun May 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ042-200915-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

111 AM CDT Sun May 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ043-200915-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

111 AM CDT Sun May 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ044-200915-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

111 AM CDT Sun May 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather