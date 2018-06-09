TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
Published 2:07 am, Saturday, June 9, 2018
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, June 8, 2018
759 FPUS54 KLUB 090604
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
104 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
TXZ035-100615-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
104 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.
$$
TXZ026-100615-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
104 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning.
$$
TXZ021-100615-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
104 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with widespread thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.
$$
TXZ022-100615-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
104 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with widespread thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds around 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.
$$
TXZ023-100615-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
104 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with numerous thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.
$$
TXZ024-100615-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
104 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning.
$$
TXZ025-100615-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
104 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning.
$$
TXZ027-100615-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
104 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with numerous thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Lows 62 to 67. South winds 5 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.
$$
TXZ028-100615-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
104 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with numerous thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.
$$
TXZ029-100615-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
104 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.
$$
TXZ030-100615-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
104 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning.
$$
TXZ031-100615-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
104 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning.
$$
TXZ032-100615-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
104 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning.
$$
TXZ033-100615-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
104 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.
$$
TXZ034-100615-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
104 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.
$$
TXZ036-100615-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
104 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
around 70. South winds 5 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning.
$$
TXZ037-100615-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
104 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning.
$$
TXZ038-100615-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
104 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning.
$$
TXZ039-100615-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
104 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.
$$
TXZ040-100615-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
104 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.
$$
TXZ041-100615-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
104 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
around 70. South winds 5 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning.
$$
TXZ042-100615-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
104 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning.
$$
TXZ043-100615-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
104 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning.
$$
TXZ044-100615-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
104 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning.
$$
