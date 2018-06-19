TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 19, 2018

_____

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

249 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

249 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

249 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

249 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

249 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

249 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

249 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows 65 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

249 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

249 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

249 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

249 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

249 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

249 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

68 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

249 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

69 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

249 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

249 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.

Lows around 70.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

249 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

249 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 101. Lows

69 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

249 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 103. Lows

71 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

249 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 101. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

249 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 101. Lows

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

249 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 101. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

70. Highs 97 to 102.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

249 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 103. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

249 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 104. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

249 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 104. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs 98 to 105.

