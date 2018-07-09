TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, July 9, 2018

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

341 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018

TXZ035-101015-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

341 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ026-101015-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

341 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ021-101015-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

341 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ022-101015-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

341 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ023-101015-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

341 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ024-101015-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

341 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ025-101015-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

341 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ027-101015-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

341 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ028-101015-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

341 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ029-101015-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

341 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ030-101015-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

341 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ031-101015-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

341 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ032-101015-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

341 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ033-101015-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

341 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ034-101015-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

341 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ036-101015-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

341 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ037-101015-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

341 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ038-101015-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

341 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ039-101015-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

341 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ040-101015-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

341 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

TXZ041-101015-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

341 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ042-101015-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

341 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ043-101015-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

341 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ044-101015-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

341 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

