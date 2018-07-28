TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 28, 2018
037 FPUS54 KLUB 281103
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
603 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
TXZ035-282115-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
603 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms
before daybreak. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ026-282115-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
603 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny then becoming mostly sunny late in the
morning then becoming sunny then becoming mostly sunny late this
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms before daybreak, then a slight
chance of thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs around 100.
East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to
the south. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ021-282115-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
603 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny early in the
morning then becoming sunny then becoming mostly sunny late this
afternoon. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms before daybreak.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ022-282115-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
603 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny early in the
morning then becoming sunny then becoming mostly sunny late this
afternoon. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms before daybreak.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ023-282115-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
603 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny early in the
morning then becoming sunny then becoming mostly sunny late this
afternoon. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms before daybreak.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ024-282115-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
603 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy before daybreak then becoming mostly
sunny. Chance of thunderstorms before daybreak, then a slight
chance of thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the upper
90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting
to the southwest 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ025-282115-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
603 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny then becoming mostly sunny late in the
morning then becoming sunny then becoming mostly sunny late this
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms before daybreak, then a slight
chance of thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs around 100.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before daybreak.
Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ027-282115-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
603 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny early in the
morning then becoming sunny then becoming mostly sunny late this
afternoon. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms before daybreak.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph increasing to
southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ028-282115-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
603 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming sunny in the late morning and
early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance
of thunderstorms before daybreak. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ029-282115-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
603 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms
before daybreak. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ030-282115-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
603 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms
before daybreak. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the southwest.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ031-282115-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
603 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy before daybreak then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms before daybreak.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to 15 mph becoming
around 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ032-282115-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
603 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy before daybreak then becoming mostly
sunny. Chance of thunderstorms before daybreak, then a slight
chance of thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs around 101.
Southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting
to the southwest. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ033-282115-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
603 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming sunny late in the morning
then becoming mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms
before daybreak. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ034-282115-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
603 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms
before daybreak. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ036-282115-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
603 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms
before daybreak. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ037-282115-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
603 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms
before daybreak. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ038-282115-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
603 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms
before daybreak. Highs around 101. South winds up to 5 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
70s.
.MONDAY...Not as hot. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ039-282115-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
603 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
before daybreak. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph
increasing to 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ040-282115-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
603 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
before daybreak. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ041-282115-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
603 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms
before daybreak. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ042-282115-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
603 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms
before daybreak. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to
15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ043-282115-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
603 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms
before daybreak. Highs around 100. South winds up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
70s.
.MONDAY...Not as hot. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ044-282115-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
603 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms
before daybreak. Highs around 101. South winds up to 5 mph with
gusts to around 20 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
70s.
.MONDAY...Not as hot. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
