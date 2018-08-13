TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 12, 2018
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
245 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
245 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
245 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
245 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
245 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
245 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
245 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
245 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
245 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
245 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
245 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
245 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
245 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
245 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
partly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
245 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
245 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
245 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
245 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
245 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
245 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
245 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
245 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
245 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
245 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly
sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around
70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
245 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds up to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
