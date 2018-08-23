TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 22, 2018
_____
925 FPUS54 KLUB 230758
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
258 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
TXZ035-232115-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
258 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ026-232115-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
258 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ021-232115-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
258 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ022-232115-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
258 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ023-232115-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
258 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ024-232115-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
258 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ025-232115-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
258 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ027-232115-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
258 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ028-232115-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
258 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ029-232115-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
258 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ030-232115-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
258 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ031-232115-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
258 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ032-232115-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
258 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ033-232115-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
258 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ034-232115-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
258 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ036-232115-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
258 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ037-232115-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
258 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ038-232115-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
258 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ039-232115-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
258 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ040-232115-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
258 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ041-232115-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
258 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ042-232115-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
258 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ043-232115-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
258 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ044-232115-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
258 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather